First Algerian Anti-Vaxxer: Fake Doctor Tells People Not to Get Jabbed

ALBAWABA - Strange indeed. But it happens. One Algerian man, who can't be named because he is under investigation by the police, can be seen as the first "Arab anti-vaxxer" - meaning he has been calling on all Algerians not to get the jab or be jabbed against Covid-19.



The story has been making the news headlines among the social media platforms, including TikTok. As well different Arabs news websites have been writing about the man who claims to be a doctor and is urging Algerians not to get vaccinated.

السلطات الجزائرية اعتقلت ناشطاً

على تطبيق المقاطع القصيرة "تيك توك"

كان ينتحل صفة طبيب

ويدعو الجزائريين

إلى عدم تلقي اللقاح...

مزيد من التفاصيل هناhttps://t.co/unjy0bSplA — The Telegraph Post (@ttelegraphpost) January 31, 2022



One Al Arabi Al Jadeed, and its Arabic language version website has carried the full story. It starts by saying the Algerian authorities arrested a man who claims to be a doctor and calls on Algerians not to be jabbed and to boycott the vaccinations campaigns taking place in the country.



The young man has been arrested because basically, he is/was on the social media platforms and has been exploring TikTok to publish fake news relating to the pandemic and in saying vaccinations are killers.



The website states that as a result the man is under investigation starting with monitoring of social media accounts that belong to him. He has since been arrested and is awaiting trial.



According to the website, the man claims his a doctor specialising in psychiatry and would accompany his father to hospital and offer his service to the other patients for money. He has no certificates but wants to be well-known and rich. He has 1.7 million follower.

