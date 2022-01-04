"I'm Seriously Depressed": Sexually Abused Egyptian Teen Commits Suicide

An Egyptian teenager, called Basnt Khaled, has committed suicide after being sexually bullied by a man in Kafr El-Zayat village in Gharbia Governorate, sources revealed.

The 17-year-old girl has killed herself out of fear after being abused by a man who photoshopped her pictures.

الواحد تعب والله، طب أهي ماتت، ايه ممكن يكون أغلى من حياة البنت يعني مهما مهما حصل؟ ليه الأهالي متصدقش عيالها كدا وتقف جمبهم ليه#بسنت_خالد pic.twitter.com/253lRbghRS — Omnia Raafat (@O_mniaRaafat) January 3, 2022

The story of Basant has not only disturb the Egyptian community but also other Arab countries. Hundreds of people have reacted and sympathized with the girl as they released several hashtags to show support and calling for the punishment of her accuser, including "#بسنت_خالد ,#فتاة_الغربية and #حق_بسنت_خالد_لازم_يرجع". People are now calling the police to find and punish the person who is behind the crime.

Many reactions were shared online under the hashtags. One blamed her family for not believing her and trying to help her. While another one said the abuser must be jailed and punished. However, some blamed the girl and accused her of sending these naked photos.

الاثار الجانبيه للسوشيال ميديا :



فتاة مصرية من مدينة الغربية تنهي حياتها بالإنتحار بعد تعرضها للابتزاز بصور جنسية مفبركة! pic.twitter.com/briCwsZI8Q — Screen Mix (@ScreenMix) January 3, 2022

According to reports, someone has photoshopped Basant’s pictures by placing them on a naked woman’s photo and threatened her until she committed a suicide and left a heartbreaking note behind her.

In the letter, Basant wrote: "Mama, I hope you understand me, I am not this girl, and these are photoshopped pictures, I swear to God, this is not me. Mama, I am a young girl and I don’t deserve what’s happening to me. I am seriously depressed.”

حتى لو الصور الها، الاهل لازم يعرفوا انه الابتزاز الالكتروني من اسوء الإشيا يلي بيتعرضلها المراهق وكان لازم يوقفوا حدها مش يلوموها.

ل امتى بدنا بعد نتعرض لإبتزاز/تحرش/اغتصاب ونضل نسكت كرمال الفضيحة وكرمال المجتمع؟

"السبب الأول لانتحار بسنت هنّي أهلها بعدين المجتمع!"#بسنت_خالد pic.twitter.com/sIyPfI42eX — شازوفرينيا🇱🇧 (@_sh_aza) January 4, 2022

Al-Jazeera Egypt reported that the police announced arresting two of the suspects linked to Basant Khaled’s suicide incident and an investigation is underway to uncover the truth.

According to Egyptian law it is a crime to get money or anything by abusing and threatening people, and the abuser shall be punished by being imprisoned for up to two years.