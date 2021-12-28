Egyptian Employee Commits Suicide After Boss' Abuse

News about a man who committed suicide in Egypt has shaken the country by storm and opened minds about the hidden abuse employees are facing especially after the spread of the Coronavirus which pushed work environments many steps back.

Several days ago, an Egyptian employee called Nour Ashour jumped from the third floor, out of his company’s window, and died instantly following continuous abuse from his boss and work stress.

عن نور عاشور، موظف شركة "تيلي بيرفورمانس" الذي تُوفي إثر إلقاء نفسه من الدور الثالث لمقر عمله منذ أيام قليلة، بعد معاناته من ضغوط العمل وضيق الحياة، يأتي هذا المقال مغلفًا بغاية الأسفhttps://t.co/aPX57gO3pW pic.twitter.com/am8SnLUrfQ — الاشتراكيون الثوريون (@RevSocMe) December 27, 2021

للاسف كم شخص يعاني وممكن يكون التالي بعد المرحوم #نور_عاشور، ارحموا من في الارض !! — Ali Alchevy (@alialchevy) December 27, 2021

“We are not slaves,” a workmate of the employee who killed himself has appeared in a video and narrated the horrific story about the ‘call center agent’ Nour. According to his other colleagues, Nour was abused by his manager over his repeated breaks to the bathroom. Despite the fact that he is sick, his boss warned he would be fired.

Ashour was falling into large debts amid high cost of living as he feared entering jail if he was fired from his work and was unable to pay his bills; his colleges and ex-wife said this was the main reason behind his suicide.

Teleperformance, the company, has not event posted an obituary following Nour Ashor’s suicide. According to other employees, the company is enforcing a hard, uncomfortable work environment.

موضوع "نور عاشور" اللي انتحـr ده مضايقني اوي اوي اوي ربنا يرحمه ويصبر اهله — Loulia (@asabrix) December 25, 2021

Nour Ashor’s suicide has caused a huge controversy across the social media where most people have sympathized with him and called on Egyptian authorities to open an investigation not only into Nour’s case, but also to rescue other people who are going through the same circumstances.

A person who is familiar with the country’s judiciary said that the family of the man can file a lawsuit against the company in order to get compensation.

About Teleperformance:

Teleperformance is an omnichannel company headquartered in France. It provides customer acquisition, customer care, technical support, debt collection, social media, and other services around the world.