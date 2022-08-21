Israel’s Closure of These 7 Palestinian Rights Groups Is 'Illegal'

Last Thursday, an Israeli military force raided the offices of seven Palestinian NGOs and human rights organizations in the West Bank, shutting them down and suffocating several devices, triggering questions over the timing and the legality of the move.

Shawan Jabarin, director of human rights NGO @alhaq_org, after Israeli forces raided their office this morning:



“There is no justice in Palestine… People need to open their eyes: this is an apartheid, colonial state, and this is the nature of the occupation here.” pic.twitter.com/SSkcOKMCOS — Ben Reiff (@bentreyf) August 18, 2022

Six out of the seven civil society organizations shut down by Israel last Thursday were designated as "terrorist organizations" in October 2021, as the Israeli government claimed they were "promoting terrorism in the West Bank".

The Israeli decision was then met with strong condemnation by the United Nations, the European Union, and several European governments that were financially supporting these groups' programs, which were focused on helping local communities overcome the many obstacles caused by the Israeli military occupation of the West Bank.

Despite the international reaction, the Israeli government proceeded to raid rights groups' offices and closed them, which is not a legal action according to international law.

BREAKING: this morning Israeli occupation forces raided the offices of Addameer, as well as @alhaq_org @bisanresearch @UAWC1986 & @of_committees. Our doors were broken down, material confiscated, and a military order left behind. #StandWithThe6 pic.twitter.com/47FvYh3LAC — Addameer –الضمير (@Addameer) August 18, 2022

Given the status of the West Bank, the Gaza Strip, and East Jerusalem under international laws, Israel's military presence in territories occupied in the six-day war in 1967, and the decisions its government takes in regard to institutions in Palestinian areas under Israeli control are illegal.

Following the Israeli closures of Palestinian rights groups' offices on Thursday, they pledged to challenge the Israeli decision and to continue working in support of local communities.

However, on Sunday morning, Al-Haq’s general director Shawan Jabarin reported receiving a "threatening call" from Israeli agents in the Israel Security Agency also known as the Shabak or the Shin Bet, "warning" him against continuing operations and summoning him for interrogation.

Shawan Jabarin also reported threats of imprisonment in case his organization, Al-Haq, the oldest Palestinian rights group, does not halt operations in accordance with the Israeli decision on Thursday.

The Palestinian rights groups closed last Thursday are: