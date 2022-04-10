Carter Center Praised For Not Letting Six Palestinian NGOs Down

  1. Home
Published April 10th, 2022 - 10:04 GMT
Jimmy Carter (L) and his wife Rosalynn
In this file photo taken on January 20, 2017 former US President Jimmy Carter and his wife Rosalynn Carter step out of the US Capitol for the inauguration of US President-elect Donald Trump in Washington, DC. (AFP)

ALBAWABA - Praise must go to the Carter Center for refusing to cave in to the pressure imposed by Israel in designating six Palestinian NGOs as "terrorist organizations".

According to social media news, the Carter Center, established by the US President Jimmy Carter and his wife Rosalynn Carter, the Center stressed it would continue to support the six Palestinian civil society organizations regardless of what the Israelis government views them to be. 

The Israeli designation is farcical because of the work of the NGOs. They are as stated by New Arab: The Defence for Children International – Palestine (DCIP), prisoners' rights group Addameer, legal group Al-Haq, the Bisan Center for Research and Development, the Union of Palestinian Women's Committees and the Union of Agricultural Work Committees.

Words of thanks and admiration have flooded the social media for the stand of the Carter Center on humane support and against the pressures of the Zionist lobby.

Another termed it as an act of courage despite its seeming as a back-handed compliment:

And yet another who is a Jew himself said and openly in a sort of brisk address that:

But there were other pernicious stands no doubt by pro-Israelis that included:

And as usual on the Palestinian-Israeli issue there are different "believable", surprisingly, not by Palestinians but Israelis. But we won't go into those right now. The good thing however is the six Palestinian NGOs will continue to receive support and funding. 

"These organisations are internationally respected because of the vital programmes they carry out to protect Palestinian society, and the use of their voices to draw attention to human rights violations," Carter Centre CEO Paige Alexander said at a Ramallah press conference.

