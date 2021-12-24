Israeli Settler Drives Into Into a 63-Year-Old Palestinian Woman, Kills Her

ALBAWABA - The social media is up-in-arms about the 63-year-old Palestinian woman who was killed by a Jewish settler. He run over her in his car and fled the scene on the highway.

Ghadeer Masalmah (63) was killed this morning after an Israeli settler ran over her near Sinjil village, northeast Ramallah City. pic.twitter.com/62rOSB1IhD — BDS Dam Amsterdam (@SHMVouwe) December 24, 2021

The woman identified as Ghadir Anis Abdullah Fuqaha was from the town of Sinjil, northeast of Ramallah, as told by security forces to the Wafa news agency.

An Israeli settler attacked Ghadeer Fuqaha, 60, with his car, killed her, and drove off. In her village, Senjel, north of Ramallah. https://t.co/Wc3bQaKBuW — Ahdaf Soueif (@asoueif) December 24, 2021

She was killed instantly at the entrance of Sinjil the security sources added. Eye witnesses reports said the grandmother was standing by the road when a settler rammed his car into her.

A Palestinian woman was run over and killed by an Israeli settler in the occupied West Bank on Friday. An unidentified settler rammed a car into 60-year-old Ghadeer Fuqaha, a resident of Sinjil, a town located north of Ramallah. https://t.co/HfFrZ6bCeo — ANews (@anews) December 24, 2021

The attack took place on a road between the settlements of Ofra and Shilo in the occupied West Bank. The settler fled the scene and is yet to be apprehended and the Palestinian woman was critically wounded. She succumbed to her injuries soon after the attack and quickly died the Anadolu Turkish news agency reported.

The social media have been covering the news all day as she was killed on Friday morning with different posting about the act.

Begrafenis van de Palestijnse Ghadir Masalma die werd overreden door een kolonist bij de ingang van het dorp Sinjil ten noorden van Ramallah. https://t.co/b2kLENgUGB — abuPessoptimist (@abuPessoptimist) December 24, 2021

She was buried on the same day and hundreds attended her funeral that was reported by websites and on the social media. It was a hit-and-run case. In a post on facebook Sinjil mayor Hazem Tawafsha said Fuqaha was with her husband at the time. They were at the entrance of the town waiting for a taxi and were close to the settler-only bypass Road 60.