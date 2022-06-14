Israeli Settlers Burn 400 Olive Tree in Palestinian Village

ALBAWABA - More than 400 olive trees from Palestinian lands have been burned by Israeli settlers in the town of Burin in the Nablus District.

More than 400 olive trees from Palestinian lands were burned by colonial Israeli settlers in Burin, Nablus District. pic.twitter.com/zvhZuMpvc8 — PALESTINE ONLINE 🇵🇸 (@OnlinePalEng) June 13, 2022

This news item is trending with many talking about the blatant vandalism:

Full report was carried by this website: It said the Israeli settlers just set the land on fire in the Burin village south of Nablus in the occupied West Bank, adding they also attacked the homes of Palestinians there.

Whole agricultural fields were destroyed by the settlers for no reasons other than sheer wilful destruction:

🟧 مستوطنون يحرقون أراضي زراعية جنوب نابلس



أقدم مستوطنون اليوم السبت، على إشعال الحرائق في أراضي زراعيّة في قرية بورين جنوب نابلس، كما هاجموا عددًا من المنازل في القرية.

تفاصيل الخبر: https://t.co/l7TidavbTP#سبسطية pic.twitter.com/dkrX82SUa4 — سبسطية للشؤون الإسرائيلية (@sabastia_net) June 11, 2022

Head of the local Burin Council Ibrahim Emran confirmed the setting on fire by the settlers and said they tried to obstruct the work of the fire extinguishing engines which were called to put the fires out.