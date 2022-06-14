  1. Home
  2. The Node
  3. Israeli Settlers Burn 400 Olive Tree in Palestinian Village

Israeli Settlers Burn 400 Olive Tree in Palestinian Village

Marwan Asmar

Marwan Asmar

Published June 14th, 2022 - 10:16 GMT
Jewish settlers uprooting olive trees
Palestinians try to return an olive tree to its place after an Israeli bulldozer pulled it out, in a field in the West Bank city of Salfit, near the Israeli settlement of Ariel, on October 26, 2020 [JAAFAR ASHTIYEH/AFP via Getty Images]

ALBAWABA - More than 400 olive trees from Palestinian lands have been burned by Israeli settlers in the town of Burin in the Nablus District.

This news item is trending with many talking about the blatant vandalism:

Full report was carried by this website: It said the Israeli settlers just set the land on fire in the Burin village south of Nablus in the occupied West Bank, adding they also attacked the homes of Palestinians there. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Press TV (@presstvchannel)

 

Whole agricultural fields were destroyed by the settlers for no reasons other than sheer wilful destruction:

Head of the local Burin Council Ibrahim Emran confirmed the setting on fire by the settlers and said they tried to obstruct the work of the fire extinguishing engines which were called to put the fires out. 

Tags:BurinWest BankPalestineNablusIsrael

© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...