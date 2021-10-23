Israeli Vandals Destroy 300 Palestinian Olive Trees in Ramallah

ALBAWABA - Israeli settler violence becomes rife at this time of the year against the Palestinian olive tree. This is the season of the olive-picking season. Palestinian pickers are ready but so are Israeli settlers.

The latest act of vandalism is on the village of Mazraa Al-Garbieh just north of the Palestinian city of Ramallah. There, 300 Olive trees have just been uprooted and destroyed by Jewish settlers for no reason other than pure acts of vandalism.

The Palestinian lands lie near the illegal Israeli settlement of Kufr Reim. Head of the Palestinian Municipal Council of al-Mazraa al-Garbieh Saade Zaquot said the farmers were devastated when they went to their lands and found their olive trees were uprooted by the settlers.

He said the settlers, protected by Israeli soldiers, who act as their guards, seek to stop the Palestinian farmers to enter their fields and groves through the iron gates and cement blocks.

The uprooting of the trees is being the talk of social media websites with much posting and re-posting of the act that took place on Thursday morning when the Palestinian farmers went to their groves.

Meanwhile Palestinian farmers in the village of Qaryut, south of Nablus, are insisting on staying on their lands and won't leave from fear that the settlers and Israeli soldiers would come and prevent them from picking olives.

This is also because of news of descending Jewish settlers stealing their picked olives and equipment to help them in harvesting according to eye-witness reports.

The olive picking and production is a major source of livelihood for many and a major sector of the Palestinian economy. Between 80,000 and 100,000 Palestinian families depend on olive-picking. There are about 10 million olive trees planted on the occupied West Bank and the Gaza Strip according to UN estimates.

According to the The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) over 9,300 olive trees in Palestine were vandalised by Israeli settlers between August 2021 and August 2021.

