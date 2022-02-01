Jordan App Driver Beaten, Car Set on Fire and Money Stolen 

ALBAWABA - A Jordan taxi driver working through one of the applications was subjected to a sever beating by one of the customers recently.



This story has been reported locally with much talk about what happened on the social media.

المعتدي على سائق التطبيقات وحارق سيارته قدم من خارج الأردن لارتكاب فعلته https://t.co/Y3Dk76fcrb — صحيفة الملاذ الإخبارية (@almalathnetwork) February 1, 2022



The customer ordered the taxi ride through one of the apps now operating in the Kingdom. Once in the car, he told the driver to go to one of the areas south of Amman. It was a derelict area, and once, there the customer drew out a sharp instrument and threatened the driver and made him leave the car.



The customer then tied up the driver, set the car alight and stole JD 170 (about $250) dollars from the driver. This news item was reported at length by the Jordan Al Ghad daily newspaper.



It stated the information was made available through the media spokesman for the Public Security Directorate who added the customer is now in custody and being investigated.

The spokesman said during the investigation the man admitted he planned the criminal act days before coming to the Kingdom and there was major differences between him an the driver.

