Jordanian Old Wives Tales! Some Say Top Singer Causes The Aqaba Gas Disaster

ALBAWABA - Here is an interesting angle on Jordan's worst Aqaba gas leak disaster that killed 14 people and injured over 250.

A poisonous gas leak in Jordan’s southern port city of Aqaba on Monday killed at least 10 people and injured some 250, the authorities said. https://t.co/oweyeYwqs1 — The New York Times (@nytimes) June 28, 2022

The disaster of course, which occurred Monday (28 June, 2022) and was the result of an accident which according to the Jordan Times occurred "...when a chemical storage container fell while being transported as a result of a crane malfunction," is trending all over the social media.

Much sympathy is being offered to Jordan and the deadly gas leak is being covered by many websites from around the world, Jordanians are suspicious about the timing of the accident of the toxic cholerine gas leak with what can be said as old wives tales and superstition.

اعتبر أردنيون قدوم الفنان محمد رمضان إلى العقبة نذير شؤم على المدينة.واستند رواد في مواقع التواصل على ربطهم بين لون مركبة رمضان لدى دخوله المسرح ولون غاز الكلورين السام وذهبت حسابات أردنية إلى إسقاط كلمات أغنيته "بوم، بوم" على الانفجار بعد سقوط الصهريج المحمل بالغاز السام. pic.twitter.com/rKgV46k2Wf — خبرني Khaberni (@khaberni) June 28, 2022

Jordanian Arabic website Khaberini wrote a story about this aspect, stating Jordanians suggest the concert by top Egyptian singer Mohammad Ramadan in Aqaba, given two weeks ago in the beachfront city, may have been a bad omen because of the fact that he debuted the stage with his golden-plated car to the surprise of many and the fact of the lyrics of the songs.

These included "bom" "bom". What does this really mean, I will never really know. Has the Aqaba blast really occurred because of Ramadan's blasting off on stage.

عاجل / كناكريه: النيابة العامة تحركت فور علمها بوقوع تسرّب الغازhttps://t.co/vxwcHvMXho — خبرني Khaberni (@khaberni) June 28, 2022

Albawaba Arabic picked up on the story drawing out different views on the social media. It stated some were comparing the yellow color of the car with the seeping cholerine gas. Surely not! However, others also are not so gullible pleading for reality to take over superstition.