Liverpool's Manager Jurgen Klopp Nominated to 2022 British LGBT Awards

German football manager, Jurgen Klopp, was chosen to be one of the nominees in the 2022 British LGBT awards for the Ally of the Year accolade, Liverpool Echo reported on Wednesday.

Klopp is, however, not the only person nominated for the British LGBT awards; he is nominated along with Formula 1 superstar Lewis Hamilton, actor Daniel Radcliffe as well as Little Mix icon Jade Thirlwall for the coveted title, which was previously won by Melanie C.

Jurgen Klopp has been nominated for Ally of the Year at the 2022 British LGBT awards 🏳️‍🌈



Klopp has been a huge supporter of the Rainbow Laces campaign 💪 pic.twitter.com/u4fwoy2QOW — GOAL (@goal) February 15, 2022

The football manager, who is believed to be one of the top trainers in the world, is set to attend the annual ceremony which is expected to take place in London on Friday, June 24.

Liverpool Football Club (FC) manager is also nominated for their Red Together campaign. Lady Gaga, Alan Carr, Steps and Olly Alexander are amongst the other big names who are in with the chance of winning an award.

🚨 NEW: Jurgen Klopp has been nominated in the 2022 British LGBT Awards for the Ally of the Year accolade. #awlive [liverpool echo] pic.twitter.com/WB0yCfS9sI — Anfield Watch (@AnfieldWatch) February 15, 2022

According to sources, the trainer is well-known to be a major supporter of the LGBT+ community. He announced support to Rainbow Laces while also sitting down with Liverpool supporters group Kop Outs in August 2021 to discuss the issue of fans singing homophobic chants.