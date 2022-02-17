Liverpool's Manager Jurgen Klopp Nominated to 2022 British LGBT Awards

  1. Home
Published February 17th, 2022 - 12:56 GMT
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. (AlBawaba)
Lady Gaga, Alan Carr, Steps and Olly Alexander are also nominated for the 2022 British LGBT Awards.

German football manager, Jurgen Klopp, was chosen to be one of the nominees in the 2022 British LGBT awards for the Ally of the Year accolade, Liverpool Echo reported on Wednesday.

Klopp is, however, not the only person nominated for the British LGBT awards; he is nominated along with Formula 1 superstar Lewis Hamilton, actor Daniel Radcliffe as well as Little Mix icon Jade Thirlwall for the coveted title, which was previously won by Melanie C.

The football manager, who is believed to be one of the top trainers in the world, is set to attend the annual ceremony which is expected to take place in London on Friday, June 24.

Liverpool Football Club (FC) manager is also nominated for their Red Together campaign. Lady Gaga, Alan Carr, Steps and Olly Alexander are amongst the other big names who are in with the chance of winning an award.

According to sources, the trainer is well-known to be a major supporter of the LGBT+ community. He announced support to Rainbow Laces while also sitting down with Liverpool supporters group Kop Outs in August 2021 to discuss the issue of fans singing homophobic chants. 

