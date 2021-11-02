'The Real Housewives of Dubai' Stirs Controversy Already

Bravo has announced yet another season for its popular reality TV hit The Real Housewives. Only the new show will be shot in the Middle East for the very first time, in Dubai. According to a recent Twitter post, Bravo promoted The Real Housewives of Dubai which is scheduled to be aired in 2022.

“First original international”? so we are pretending London and Sydney never happened? — ttla (@ttla8) November 1, 2021

Using hashtags such as #RHODXB and #RHODubai, the video promotion provided very little details on the upcoming show. But the executive producer Andy Cohen has confirmed that the show "will be going international, starting for Emirati Dubai". This statement has immediately triggered several online commentators who questioned what the previous season set in the UK, South Africa, and Australia represented.

Meanwhile, many Twitter users expressed their excitement for the new season that will shed light on life in the Middle East, especially Dubai, which is a popular travel destination for millions of people.

“This is going to blow the lid off the entire franchise.”@Andy Cohen tells us about his new book, “Glitter Every Day,” and announces “The Real Housewives of Dubai.” pic.twitter.com/Xom8ORtO4w — TODAY (@TODAYshow) November 1, 2021

Yet, some online people hesitated to welcome the news of the Real Housewives of Dubai, saying that the show producers are ignoring the UAE's alleged records of human rights violations, especially in regard to the LGBTQ+ community. Online people wondered how Andy Cohen took such a decision, considering he is America's first openly gay host of a late-night talk show.

Dear @Andy , it's illegal to be gay in Dubai... I wish you and @BravoTV would reconsider — Dani🏳️‍🌈✨ (@DaniVanella) November 1, 2021

According to UAE laws, same-sex relationships are still punishable if announced in public, despite the country's recent social reforms which have allowed many practices that were prohibited in the past, such as rules regarding alcohols purchasing and non-married couples living together.