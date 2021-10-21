The Next Miss Universe Will Be a Whole Lot Different: This Is Why

Earlier this month, UAE media sources announced that the GCC country will be hosting the next Miss Universe pageant next May. But how is this event going to be different from all the previous pageants?

The UAE, which is now hosting the Expo 2020, is preparing to host yet another internationally awaited event which is expected to attract around 500 million viewers; the annual beauty pageant for 2022.

Miss Universe UAE auditions get under way in Dubai https://t.co/3ou1T6gyuj pic.twitter.com/bw4RtW6gF4 — The National (@TheNationalNews) October 15, 2021

Since Miss universe UAE is going to be the first held in the Middle East and in a conservative GCC country such as the UAE, the pageant is expected to be slightly different from the other ones organized throughout around 70 years.

The 2022 event is expected to be held in Dubai for three hours, where candidates will show up in different fashion styles, except for the bathing suits which is expected to be skipped "in respect of the UAE's culture and traditions," according to an official press release.

The first jury member for the 2022 round has been announced to be the Lebanese actress Nadine Nassib Njeim, who celebrated the nomination on her social media accounts. Nassib Njeim was crowned as Miss Lebanon in 2004 and represented Lebanon in the Miss Universe competition in 2005.

Miss universe UAE 🏆 👑 beauty Pageant pic.twitter.com/R44MHaF7uB — Nadine Nassib Njeim (@nadinenjeim) October 19, 2021

The last Miss Universe competition was organized in Florida, USA last May and was won by the Mexican Andrea Meza.