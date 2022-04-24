Social Media Worries About Safaa Al-Korbeji Taken by Egyptian Police

  1. Home
Published April 24th, 2022 - 07:33 GMT
Safaa Korbeji
Safaa Korbeji (Instagram)

ALBAWABA - Trending in Egypt is the name Safaa Al-Korbeji. The hashtag is trending at ( #صفاء_الكوربيجي) with many netizens taking about this woman.

Al-Korbeji is a woman journalist. Her name is trending on the social media. She has been arrested by the Egyptian police for allegedly speaking against the government and president Abdel Fattah Al Sisi. 

Many on the social media call her brave for speaking out against the policies of the government. The fact is she is a journalist and a person with special needs which means she is a person with disability but despite that, nobody (up till the moment of writing) knows where she is that is leading many to speculate as to her whereabouts.

The Arabic social media has been rife with talk about this woman journalist and are concerned for her safety. They are worried about her 

 

The point right now is to know where she is being held. Her name is trending with people talking about her disappearance while some seeing her as a hero for her writings:

 

