Social Media Worries About Safaa Al-Korbeji Taken by Egyptian Police

ALBAWABA - Trending in Egypt is the name Safaa Al-Korbeji. The hashtag is trending at ( #صفاء_الكوربيجي) with many netizens taking about this woman.

Al-Korbeji is a woman journalist. Her name is trending on the social media. She has been arrested by the Egyptian police for allegedly speaking against the government and president Abdel Fattah Al Sisi.

Journalist Safaa Al-Korbeji was arrested in Egypt after videos she published criticizing the policies of Sisi's government - Safaa Korbeji is a person with special needs,they abused her during her arrest and took her to an unknown location inside an ambulance.

#صفاء_الكوربيجي — Sue (@Suee_00) April 22, 2022

Many on the social media call her brave for speaking out against the policies of the government. The fact is she is a journalist and a person with special needs which means she is a person with disability but despite that, nobody (up till the moment of writing) knows where she is that is leading many to speculate as to her whereabouts.

#صفاء_الكوربيجي ومعلومات بتقول ان الامن نكل بها واغتصبها وضربها واذاها وانتقم منها اشد انتقام واخدتها سيارة اسعاف لمكان مجهول ولغاية الان لانعرف اين هي ؟

فكرتني بالمستشارة اللي قالت لضابط يا zبالةوامام اعينا اخدوا موبايلها ومسكوها ينكلوا بيها لكن لان لها واسطة خرجت#العيد_ثورة — أليس في بلاد العجائب (@ALice_Egy1) April 24, 2022

The Arabic social media has been rife with talk about this woman journalist and are concerned for her safety. They are worried about her

The point right now is to know where she is being held. Her name is trending with people talking about her disappearance while some seeing her as a hero for her writings: