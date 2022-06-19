Viral: Don't Compare Palestinians to Europeans and Leave Out The Bedouins

ALBAWABA - Well-known Kuwaiti academic Dr Abdullah Al Nafisi is rocketing on social media for his claimed controversial view for equating the Palestinians with the Gulf bedouins.

هذا هو الشعب الفلسطيني بلسان المفكر الدكتور عبد الله النفيسي. شعب بطل بقيادة هزيلة اي انجح قضية بأسوأ محامين pic.twitter.com/fjYN3byaNN — Dr. Mustafa د. مصطفى (@DrMustafa2030) June 15, 2022

But not so fast, don't run to a rapid conclusion. Al Nafisi, at the risk of offending the bedus, and speaking to a local Kuwaiti Al Qabas newspaper, was saying that Palestinians are very "modern" people and they "know how to live", comparing them with the Europeans and saying the most literate in the world, highly trained and have the most highly professional cadres like doctors.

What got the wind up of many people, and we can cautiously say they are mostly those from the Gulf is the fact when Dr Al Nafisi, a leading Arab intellectual, made what openly seen as a derogatory comparison. He said the Palestinians are not like the bedouins who don't have loyalties.

That got many on the social media talking. But some tried to provide an objective picture of the good doctor who is known for his outspoken and knife-edge views:

عبدالله النفيسي: الشعب الفلسطيني شعب أوروبي ومتحضر وليس لديه ولاءات وما تقدر تضحك عليه مثل بدو الجزيرة العربية .



النفيسي يمثل الإخوان وبالتالي يعرف قانون اللعبة باستخدام الشعارات الشعبوية والعبارات العاطفية والقضايا المفصلية لممارسة المتاجرة واستغلال ذلك. pic.twitter.com/PgPpzNOxxh — فهد ديباجي (@fahddeepaji1) June 19, 2022

One called him a "cunning fox", another tells him 'you can't enter one inch into the Kingdom and another calls him "a graduate of London camps and the child of Hassan Al Banna, a reference to the man who established the Muslim Brotherhood in Egypt.

Comments go on and on. What is surprising is some of these are being said with such vehemence but this is the social media.

But another tells his blogger friends not to overreact but decide to criticise him and stick the theoretical bludgeon this way:

ولنفرض انه أوربي: وخير ياطير هل يعني ذلك انهم افضل من البدو طبعا لا ولكنه الانبطاح لكل ماهو مستورد ارجع لتاريخ أوروبا و صراعاتها و حروبها و خياناتها و دينها لتعلم ان الاثنين اوطى من بعض ولن تغيرها شهادة النفيسه الا إلى ما هو اوظع من ذلك قدرا و مكانه — غريب في زمن عجيب (@Gharip2730) June 19, 2022

Finally one of the critics, apparently so angry decides to go after Dr Al Nafisi in a personal way, not at all befitting like so: