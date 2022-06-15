Viral: In Jordan There is No Unemployment. Really?

ALBAWABA - in Jordan there is no unemployment. Yes this is what the Amman Governor Yasser Al Adwan categorically says.

Aroub Soubh, a well-known media personality in Jordan just wrote in Arabic "promise!". Apparently Governor Adwan is dead seriously, off course there are clarifications. Which is always the case.

He did say "there is no unemployment" in Jordan as reported by a local media website but in all fairness, he might have been talking about young people as the interview later suggests.

He said some young people are "embarrassed" about certain occupation but there is plenty of work about with good pay especially in menial jobs. He added if more of these young people enter such work they would be able to replace expatriate workers. Now this is a different story.

Can Jordanian really replace expats even if they wanted to do the menial work. One however, put it this way: Yes there is no unemployment in the Kingdom but we can't get away from the fact that the companies and the government, meaning the public sector, are embarrassed to employ anyone!

However, there is a touch of irony and sarcasm in all this. Of course, there is unemployment in Jordan and among the youths. Official figures put the unemployment rate at over 23 percent. This is while youth unemployment is sky-rocketing at nearly 50 percent according to World Bank figures.

So who is kidding who here!