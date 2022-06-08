Viral: Rob Greenfield Wears Trash For The Environment

ALBAWABA - Its still trending. Climate activist Rob Greenfield wears a 45-kg suit of garbage as a suit, as way to show how much trash 20 people throw out a day.

Climate activist Rob Greenfield wears a 45-kg suit of garbage as a suit, as way to show how much trash 20 people throw out a day. https://t.co/iXwGjx2alm — CTV News Vancouver Island (@CTVNewsVI) June 5, 2022

The climate campaigner started late last month and he is still going with websites following his trail in the swanky Los Angeles and its neighboring haunts.

VIDEO: What a waste. US campaigner wears his trash for a month.



We all know someone with a rubbish fashion sense, but Rob Greenfield is proud to be wearing garbage -- it's all part of a plan to show just how much trash we unthinkingly throw away every month pic.twitter.com/bKO1jfNaCy — AFP News Agency (@AFP) May 19, 2022

He has generated lots of interest from people all over the world about the devastating climate changes, greenhouse effect and pollution that threatens our existence.

Watch | A video on Rob Greenfield, a man who walked the streets of Los Angeles wearing all the trash he had accumulated over a month to raise awareness of wastage.https://t.co/VX2Xa6MDWm — The Hindu (@the_hindu) May 31, 2022

He tells AFP: "We throw it in the garbage can and it goes away and we never think about it again. I wanted to create a visual that helps people to really see how much our trash adds up."

Greenfield has just a couple of days to go. He has a challenge he says wearing around 62 pounds (28 kilograms) of rubbish generated from the drinks, snacks and meals he has consumed the French news agency reports.

His aim is to simply raise awareness about the amount of consumption each one of us use which had a terrible effect on the environment.

