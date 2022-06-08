Viral: Rob Greenfield Wears Trash For The Environment

  1. Home
Published June 8th, 2022 - 11:48 GMT
Rob Greenfield
Rob Greenfield is wearing the trash he produces this month, in an effort to raise awareness of waste Robyn Beck AFP

ALBAWABA - Its still trending. Climate activist Rob Greenfield wears a 45-kg suit of garbage as a suit, as way to show how much trash 20 people throw out a day.

The climate campaigner started late last month and he is still going with websites following his trail in the swanky Los Angeles and its neighboring haunts.

He has generated lots of interest from people all over the world about the devastating climate changes, greenhouse effect and pollution that threatens our existence.

He tells AFP: "We throw it in the garbage can and it goes away and we never think about it again. I wanted to create a visual that helps people to really see how much our trash adds up."

Greenfield has just a couple of days to go. He has a challenge he says wearing around 62 pounds (28 kilograms) of rubbish generated from the drinks, snacks and meals he has consumed the French news agency reports.

His aim is to simply raise awareness about the amount of consumption each one of us use which had a terrible effect on the environment. 

His name and hashtags have since been all over the social media and include (#safetypromo #news #video #robgreenfield #mistergreen) and in different languages that include Spanish and Arabic

 


