Viral: Support For Prophet Mohammad Registers in Cyberspace

ALBAWABA - The Islamic world is angry about Indian officials who made the comments that were seen as tarnishing the image of Prophet Mohammad, who is seen as the most revered in Islam.

The social media is still going strong for the support of the prophet under different hashtags. Comments are viral with many calling for the boycott of anything to do with India but is mainly urging people not to buy products from that country.

#غضبة_المليار_لرسول_الله.. هاشتاغ يرصد الإدانات الرسمية والشعبية لإساءة مسؤولين في الحزب الحاكم الهندي للرسول الكريم#نشرتكم pic.twitter.com/jVtOAGVTsc — قناة الجزيرة (@AJArabic) June 9, 2022

Hashtags are many and include (#جمعة_نصرة_رسول_الله #غضبة_المليار_لرسول_الله). In translation they are (#Friday Victory Messenger of God #Anger of the billion of the messenger of Allah). But this is not all with other vary hashtags focusing on different issues ( #إلا_رسول_الله #Stopinsulting_ProphetMuhammad #ArrestSureshChavhanke).

Support for the prophet is being updated all the time with different tweets:

برغم أعمال الإبادة وبرغم تهديدات المتطرفين.. مسلمو الهند ينتفضون دفاعًا عن رسول الله.#غضبة_المليار_لرسول_الله pic.twitter.com/ndngAo2V7v — تركي الشلهوب (@TurkiShalhoub) June 9, 2022

The same persons adds in a different tweet that everyone must support the prophet and Islam:

"النبي ﷺ ليس بحاجة إلى أن يُدافع عنه أحد، ولكن كُل أحد بحاجة إلى أن يُدافع عن النبي، حتى يثبت إيمانه به"



الشيخ عبدالعزيز الطريفي#غضبة_المليار_لرسول_الله — تركي الشلهوب (@TurkiShalhoub) June 9, 2022

One further blankly asks: If you have already boycotted goods from India?. This means that Muslims are clearly angry.

Muslims are upset also for the support India is receiving from well known anti-immigration extremist Geert Wilders in Holland who takes a swipe at Muslims being clearly upset with minority living in his country.

استخفّوا بنا وبضعفنا... ولكن الموضوع اليوم مختلف

لأنه يتعلّق برسول الله صلى الله عليه وسلم

سنريهم كيف نغضب لرسول الله#غضبة_المليار_لرسول_الله #مقاطعة_المنتجات_الهندية pic.twitter.com/hxCjWODTju — فهد الغفيلي (@fahadlghofaili) June 9, 2022

However, support for Prophet Mohammad is expressed this way:

Netizens continue to express their views or post views of support that has become spread internationally throughout the Islamic world, in India and the West and no doubt will continue in cyberspace.