  1. Home
  2. The Node
  3. What if Novak Djokovic Were a Woman Athlete?

What if Novak Djokovic Were a Woman Athlete?

Riham Darwish

Riham Darwish

Published January 18th, 2022 - 08:11 GMT
Naomi Osaka, Novak Djokovic, Serena Williams
Naomi Osaka, Novak Djokovic, and Serena Williams (Shutterstock: thongyhod - Albawaba)

The latest visa conflict between the world's leading male tennis player Novak Djokovic and the Australian government has triggered a number of different conversations over the treatment of the Serbian tennis star.

Also ReadNaomi Osaka Back Where She Wants to BeNaomi Osaka Back Where She Wants to Be

Seeking a medical exemption from the vaccine requirement set by the Australian government for individuals who wish to enter the country, Novak Djokovic's endeavor failed and resulted in his deportation from the country after a week-long legal battle.

The tennis, star who has repeatedly expressed his anti-vaccine stance, was given a special medical exemption prior to his arrival at Melbourn airport to take part in the 2022 Australian Open. However, the Australian Minister of Immigration later rescinded Djokovic's visa before a court decided to send him away for not meeting the vaccine requirement for the visa.

Djokovic's case sparked numerous conversations over anti-vaxxers around the world, the swinging disbelief in science amid a deadly pandemic, and world-class athletes' attempts to receive special treatment, one that does not apply to average citizens of the world.

However, some discussions that took place on social media this week weighed on a different kind of double standard, that is of gender considerations. 

Several online commentators have remembered crises suffered by female tennis players throughout the years, ones that did not generate the same sense of solidarity and sympathy as Djokovic's bid to break a rule; such as the controversy that started in the 2018 French Open when American player Serena Williams was banned from wearing a catsuit during her pregnancy with her daughter. Williams was then attacked and asked to "respect the new dress code" even though it had no negative impact on others around her, unlike Novak Djokovic's opposition to the COVID-19 vaccine.

Similarly, Japanese tennis star Naomi Osaka was fined and heavily attacked when she asked to skip a press conferences during the 2021 French Open. Osaka had then explained that press conferences had a negative impact on her mental health and that her request doesn't affect her presence at the tournament. Back then, Novak Djokovic had stated that Osaka needed to understand that "press conferences were part of the tour and that he understands that breaking the rule would lead to a fine."

Comparing those incidents with the strong support Djokovic received even after he admitted to having broken quarantine rules after testing positive for COVID-19 last December, many social media commentators expressed dissatisfaction with what they called "ongoing sexism" in the world of sports.

Also read: Sports Figures: Competition Pressure and Preserving Mental Health
Tags:Naomi OsakaNovak DjokovicSerena Williamstennis

© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...