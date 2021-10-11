Will Lebanese Allow Turning the Oldest Golf Club Into an Iran-Funded Power Plant?

Iranian foreign minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian was blasted last week after a suggestion that Tehran is ready to build a huge power plant over Lebanon’s gulf club, news platforms reported.

A huge debate was launched on social media platforms following the Iranian FM’s idea to create an Iran-funded power plant on the Golf Club in the southern Beirut suburb of Ghobeiri.

The proposal has caused wide discussions between supporters who want an end to Lebanon’s power outage especially after the latest power cut following fuel shortage at Lebanon’s two main power plants- Deir Ammar and Zahrani plants.

While others have agreed with the idea, but criticized the location of the power plant saying that instead of building it near a lot of houses it shall be better to build it in an empty area.

Moreover, several others have rejected the idea revealing that it’s an anti-environmental project, especially that the golf club is very close to the sea and houses adding that Lebanon doesn’t have enough oil and fuel to continue supplying the new suggested power plant.

Moreover, Lebanese official Walid Joumblatt commented: "In Iran, they respect nature and green parks and for thousands of years have celebrated the spring festival of Nowrouz. As for the opposition insisting on providing us with a power plant, is it necessary to expropriate the golf club to build it, which is a special green space in the concrete jungle of Beirut and its suburbs." Joumblatt, later on, removed the post from Twitter.

Lebanon owns about eight power plants across the country with the two main facilities being Zahrani and Deir Ammar power plants. However, due to fuel shortages and the economy that keeps deteriorating, the country suffers electricity cuts and power outages.

The Golf Club of Lebanon (GCL) was launched in 1923, according to the records of the Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews, known as the “Home of Golf.” It is the oldest and largest golf club in the country, and the only one still standing today from the four golf clubs that were present.