Huge Blaze Reported in Lebanon's Power Plant

Published October 11th, 2021 - 06:07 GMT
Huge fire broke at Lebanon's main power plant
Huge fire broke at Lebanon's main power plant. (Twitter)
A huge fire broke inside Al Zahrani power plant's tank in southern Lebanon. However, the reason behind the fire is still unknown, a journalist revealed on Monday.

Al Zahrani power plant is considered one of the main electricity generators in the country. According to sources, the planet was out of fuel causing a power outage in most of Lebanon until last night where it was refilled.

Multiple videos of the fire were shared on Twitter showing a huge fire at the power plant with a huge dark smoke emerging in the sky.

Local media revealed that Lebanon's army is working on the evacuation process with fears that the fire will expand.

