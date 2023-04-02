2 flight attendants accuse Hariri of sexual harassment

ALBAWABA - Two flight attendants have accused former Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri of harassing them in his private jet.

Flight attendants, Jane Doe 1 and 2, as identified in court papers, accused the former Lebanese president of brutal rape in the workplace, New York Post reported.

The two plaintiffs used to work for Saudi Oger Company, which Hariri heads, but one of them resigned from her job in 2009, and the other was fired, a year later.

Among the charges Hariri faces are forced detention, sexual assault and sexual harassment.

According to the lawsuit, which was filed in federal court in New York, Hariri had been using cocaine and alcohol with his friends during his flight. He groped both women regularly and forcibly raped one of them several times.

However, officials close to Hariri categorically denied these accusations, stressing that they are seeking huge compensations. In addition, this type of lawsuit aims to defame the former prime minister and discredit him, as they put it.

Hariri, served as Lebanon’s prime minister from 2009 to 2011 and from 2016 to 2020. His father, late Rafic Hariri served as country's prime minister and was assassinated in 2005.