Rare 4.1 earthquake hits Oman

ALBAWABA - An earthquake measuring 4.1 on the Richter scale jolted the port town of Duqum on the Arabian Sea in central-eastern Oman on Sunday.

The Royal Oman Police said they received calls from citizens reporting light tremors.

The earthquake struck at 7:55 a.m. local time (3:55 GMT).

The Sultan Qaboos University Earthquake Monitoring Centre revealed that since its inception, it registered 55 earthquakes in Oman with a magnitude of 2.5 - 3.5 on the Richter Scale, some of which are more than 4.5 on the Richter Scale at sea.