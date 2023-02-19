Rare 4.1 earthquake hits Oman

Published February 19th, 2023 - 07:15 GMT
ALBAWABA - An earthquake measuring 4.1 on the Richter scale jolted the port town of Duqum on the Arabian Sea in central-eastern Oman on Sunday.

The Royal Oman Police said they received calls from citizens reporting light tremors.

The earthquake struck at 7:55 a.m. local time (3:55 GMT).

The Sultan Qaboos University Earthquake Monitoring Centre revealed that since its inception, it registered 55 earthquakes in Oman with a magnitude of 2.5 - 3.5 on the Richter Scale, some of which are more than 4.5 on the Richter Scale at sea.

