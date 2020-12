اغتيال ناشط عراقي مناهض للنفوذ الإيراني

Dear @MAKadhimi this young armless man was shot dead by your folks who sworn to protect us.



Where is the same outrage from media, political , @OHCHR_MENA + business folks who seem to be vocal when it came to #iraqprotest

Say his name!! We need justice ✊🏻#الشهيد_صلاح_العراقي https://t.co/YbMAzPdfzm