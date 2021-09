تفاصيل اتفاق درعا

Daraa al-Balad has been under siege for 69 days.



Shelling stats for the last two days:



200 BM-21 missiles and 250 heavy artillery shells and 144 surface-to-surface missiles and 400 mortar shells.

4 people were killed and many were wounded.