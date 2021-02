رفع الحصار المفروض عن قَطر والبحث عن الوحدة الخليجية!

🇶🇦_||~🇦🇪 Qatar’s official delegations and The UAE held their first meeting in Kuwait to Assessment mechanisms Further development after a statement #قمة_العلا In KSA Riyadh issued on January 5th. #قطرQatar #قمة_العلا #GCC #gccsummit41 #UAE #SaudiArabia #kuwait #Gulf https://t.co/HBvBNZVwEm pic.twitter.com/Bg6GGlOCYp