في هجوم طعن.. 4 قتلى و 5 اصابات من الشرطة الفرنسية

لقى ما لا يقل عن أربعة من رجال الشرطة في هجوم طعن في مقر الشرطة بالعاصمة الفرنسية باريس.
وذكرت شبكة فرانس 24 الفرنسية أن خمسة أشخاص على الأقل أصيبوا في الهجوم، حالة أحدهم خطيرة.
وقالت هيئة النقل العام في الفرنسية على “تويتر” إن محطة المترو القريبة من موقع هجوم بسكين على مقر شرطة باريس اليوم الخميس قد أغلقت لأسباب أمنية.
وذكرت محطة تلفزيون “بي.اف.ام” الفرنسية أن وزير الداخلية كريستوف كاستانير توجه إلى موقع الهجوم.
#Paris: A man armed with a knife attacked several police officers in the police HQ. Acc. to @le_parisien, the attacker is an administrative employee of the police prefecture. For safety reasons, the #Cité metro station on line 4 has been closed https://t.co/XPFegW9hUu— NewsAspect (@newsaspect) October 3, 2019
ALERTE INFO. Des policiers agressés au couteau à Paris, l'auteur tué https://t.co/0mrQPZ25UA— BFMTV (@BFMTV) October 3, 2019
🇫🇷 — #BREAKING: JUST IN: A Man attacked police officers with a knife in Paris police station, suspect shot dead— BELAAZ (@TheBelaaz) October 3, 2019
