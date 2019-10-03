في هجوم طعن.. 4 قتلى و 5 اصابات من الشرطة الفرنسية

  1. الرئيسية
منشور 03 تشرين الأوّل / أكتوبر 2019 - 01:03
هجوم طعن في مقر الشرطة بالعاصمة الفرنسية باريس
هجوم طعن في مقر الشرطة بالعاصمة الفرنسية باريس

لقى ما لا يقل عن أربعة من رجال الشرطة في هجوم طعن في مقر الشرطة بالعاصمة الفرنسية باريس.

وذكرت شبكة فرانس 24 الفرنسية أن خمسة أشخاص على الأقل أصيبوا في الهجوم، حالة أحدهم خطيرة.

وقالت هيئة النقل العام في الفرنسية على “تويتر” إن محطة المترو القريبة من موقع هجوم بسكين على مقر شرطة باريس اليوم الخميس قد أغلقت لأسباب أمنية.

وذكرت محطة تلفزيون “بي.اف.ام” الفرنسية أن وزير الداخلية كريستوف كاستانير توجه إلى موقع الهجوم.


 

