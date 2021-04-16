مجلس الأمن الدولي يرحب بإعلان السعودية بشأن إنهاء الصراع في اليمن ويدين التصعيد في مأرب

رحب مجلس الأمن الدولي بإعلان السعودية بشأن إنهاء الصراع في اليمن والتوصل إلى حل سياسي شامل، داعيا الأطراف للانخراط بشكل بناء مع المبعوث الأممي الخاص لليمن والتفاوض دون شروط مسبقة.
🚨 UNSC press statement on #Yemen [thread]— La France à l'ONU (@franceonu) April 16, 2021
⁰The Security Council welcomes the announcement of Saudi Arabia to end the conflict and reach a comprehensive political solution as well as Oman’s mediation efforts.
⬇️⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/NNcowlexFF
© 2000 - 2021 البوابة (www.albawaba.com)