  3. مجلس الأمن الدولي يرحب بإعلان السعودية بشأن إنهاء الصراع في اليمن ويدين التصعيد في مأرب

منشور 16 نيسان / أبريل 2021 - 10:57
اليمن
رحب مجلس الأمن الدولي بإعلان السعودية بشأن إنهاء الصراع في اليمن والتوصل إلى حل سياسي شامل، داعيا الأطراف للانخراط بشكل بناء مع المبعوث الأممي الخاص لليمن والتفاوض دون شروط مسبقة.

 

