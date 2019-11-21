العنصرية تطلّ برأسها في بريطانيا.. رجل شرطة أبيض يهين راكب دراجة أسمر البشرة

لا تزال مظاهر التمييز العنصري مشكلة تؤرق المجتمع الدولي فهي لا تنبع من البشرة بل من العقل البشري، وهذا ما حدث اليوم في أحد الشوارع العاصمة البريطانية لندن.
أثار مقطع فيديو تم بثه على تطبيق "إنستغرام" سخطًا بين العديد من البريطانيين بسبب إهانة سائق دراجات أسمر من قبل شرطى أبيض.
وذكرت صحيفة جارديان البريطانية أن سائق الدراجة يدعى "ماني آرثر"، مؤسس شبكة متسلقي الدراجات السود، قد أهين وتم جذبه بشدة من قبل ضابط شرطة بدعوى تعاطيه مخدر القنب (الحشيش).
وقال "آرثر" أنه تعرض لمعاملة عنصرية وتمت مضايقته وإهانته من قبل ضابط شرطة في محطة يوستن في لندن، حيث كان عائدًا من جولة لركوب الدراجات تم إيقافه من قبل شرطى طلب منه خلع حذائه وقام بتفتيشه ذاتيًا بسبب ادعاء الضابط أنه شم رائحة مخدر القنب تفوح منه.
وحسب مقطع الفيديو، فقد اقترب الضابط من "آرثر" وهو ينتظر الضوء الأخضر لإشارة المرور ليعبر بدراجته، وطلب منه أن يعود للخلف ولكن "آرثر" أخبر الضابط أن ذلك الأمر سيكون خطيرًا.
مع انتشار أخبار الحادث على وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي ، تعهد أحد كبار ضباط شرطة العاصمة بالتحقيق في الحادث.
وقال "آندي كوكس"، الذي يقود حملة للسلامة على الطرق في لندن: "شكرًا على لفت انتباهي إلى هذا الأمر، لقد كلفت بمراجعة ظروف هذا التفاعل".
فيما كتب "آرثر" على صفحة شبكة "متسلقي الدراجات السود" على "إنستغرام": كان من المفترض اليوم أن تكون لحظة تاريخية لشبكة blackcyclistsnetwork و devercycles، لكن ما حدث كان صادمًا".
