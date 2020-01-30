بعد وفاته بأيام.. زوجة "كوبي براينت" تخرج عن صمتها وتنعاه بكلماتٍ مؤثرة

خرجت أرملة أسطورة كرة السلة الأمريكية "كوبي براينت" عن صمتها، وتحدثت للمرة الأولى منذ حادث تحطم المروحية الذي أدى إلى مقتل زوجها وابنتها، وسبعة آخرين يوم الأحد الماضي، 26 يناير 2020.
ونشرت "فانيسا براينت" عبر حسابها الرسمي على تطبيق "إنستغرام" صورة لعائلتها برفقة "براينت" وأرفقتها بعبارات مؤثرة.
My girls and I want to thank the millions of people who’ve shown support and love during this horrific time. Thank you for all the prayers. We definitely need them. We are completely devastated by the sudden loss of my adoring husband, Kobe — the amazing father of our children; and my beautiful, sweet Gianna — a loving, thoughtful, and wonderful daughter, and amazing sister to Natalia, Bianka, and Capri. We are also devastated for the families who lost their loved ones on Sunday, and we share in their grief intimately. There aren’t enough words to describe our pain right now. I take comfort in knowing that Kobe and Gigi both knew that they were so deeply loved. We were so incredibly blessed to have them in our lives. I wish they were here with us forever. They were our beautiful blessings taken from us too soon. I’m not sure what our lives hold beyond today, and it’s impossible to imagine life without them. But we wake up each day, trying to keep pushing because Kobe, and our baby girl, Gigi, are shining on us to light the way. Our love for them is endless — and that’s to say, immeasurable. I just wish I could hug them, kiss them and bless them. Have them here with us, forever. Thank you for sharing your joy, your grief and your support with us. We ask that you grant us the respect and privacy we will need to navigate this new reality. To honor our Team Mamba family, the Mamba Sports Foundation has set up the MambaOnThree Fund to help support the other families affected by this tragedy. To donate, please go to MambaOnThree.org. To further Kobe and Gianna’s legacy in youth sports, please visit MambaSportsFoundation.org. Thank you so much for lifting us up in your prayers, and for loving Kobe, Gigi, Natalia, Bianka, Capri and me. #Mamba #Mambacita #GirlsDad #DaddysGirls #Family ❤️
وأعلنت "فانيسا" عن تشكيل صندوق للمساعدة في دعم الأسر الأخرى التي تأثرت بالحادث.
وأعربت "فانيسا" عن بالغ حزنها وصدمتها، وقالت: "شكرًا لكم على كل الصلوات. بالتأكيد، نحن بحاجة إليها".
وتابعت: "نحن مدمرون تمامًا للفقدان المفاجئ لزوجي الحبيب الأب الرائع لأطفالنا، وابنتي جيانا الجملية الحبوبة الرائعة المثقفة والأخت المذهلة لنتاليا وبيانكاوكابري".
وأضافت صالحبة الـ 37 عامًا: "نحن أيضًا مدمرون من أجل العائلات التي فقدت أحبائهم، يوم الاحد، ونشاركهم أحزانهم".
واستطردت قائلة: "لا توجد كلمات كافية لوصف آلامنا في الوقت الحالي"، مضيفة "لكنني أشعر بالارتياح عندما علمت أن كوبي وجيجي محبوبين لهذه الدرجة".
وتابعت: "لقد كنا مباركين بشكل لا يصدق لوجودهما في حياتنا. أتمنى لو كانا قد بقيا معنا إلى الأبد. لقد كانا نعمتين جميلتين أخذت منا في وقت مبكر جدا".
وقالت فانيسا: "لست متخيلة كيف نستكمل حياتنا بدنهما.. لكننا نستيقظ كل يوم في محاولة لمواصلة الصمود والضغط على أنفسنا لاأن كوبي وطفلتنا جيجي ينيران لنا الطريق".
واختتمت بالقول: "حبنا لهما بلا حدود.. أتمنى فقط ان أعانقهما وأقبلهما وأباركهما. وجعلهما يبقوا معنا للأبد".
طلبت فانيسا، خلال رسالتها، الاحترام المستمر لخصوصية عائلتها لأنها تبدأ في تخطي الواقع الجديد.
ويعد هذا أول بيان من عائلة براينت منذ الحادث الذي أودى بحياة بطل لوس أنجلوس ليكرز - الفريق الذي قضى فيه براينت 20 عامًا من عمره، وفاز بخمس بطولات.
