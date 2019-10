حفرة عملاقة نشأت من العدم.. تبتلع حافلة ركاب فجأة ودون مقدمات

The Pittsburgh city bus is no match for this massive pot hole. #thepittsburghkid — The front of a city bus is up in the air after a sinkhole opened under it during morning rush hour in downtown Pittsburgh. The Port Authority of Allegheny County says only the driver and one passenger were aboard the bus when it plunged into the hole. #photooftheday #photographer #photography #firstresponders #ems #fire #police #newsmedia #pittsburgh #breakingnews #contentcreator #artist #tv #cnn #foxnews #bbc #huffingtonpost #safety #health #disaster #pothole #monday #mondaynightfootball #transportation #portauthority #newpost #share #repost

