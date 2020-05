الموت يفجع عائلة الفنان عمرو دياب!

I love you Teta ❤️ thank you for giving me such an amazing and loving family. Thank you for giving me mama and blessing me with my aunts, uncle and cousins. I love you all and I love you Teta. I am so grateful for you, may you rest in peace and in happiness. I love you Teta ❤️

A post shared by JUJU (@janadiab_) on May 6, 2020 at 11:09am PDT