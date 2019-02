View this post on Instagram

Another gift from God and a new ray of light has entered our home! My beautiful LYA I can't wait for us to walk together your journey and promise to be there for you at all time. You were anticipated, loved, cherished and wanted. Now that I'm holding you in my arms those feelings have multiplied tenfold. Words cannot describe how much we love our precious LYA

