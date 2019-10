الممثلة الأمريكية أمبر هيرد تهاجم إنستغرام بسبب ازدواج معايير العُري

In honor of IG’s rigorous and equitable Community Guidelines against showing the Female nipple ..and since mine enjoyed the brief privilege that’s afforded to my male counterparts.. I decided to pay homage by replacing it with a picture that DID meet IG’s strict nudity guidelines and such careful gender policies. See my stories to vote on which edit you prefer the most ..and thank you IG, here’s to 2019!

A post shared by Amber Heard (@amberheard) on Oct 19, 2019 at 8:36pm PDT