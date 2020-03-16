بالفيديو: خوفًا من كورونا.. هايدي كلوم وزوجها يتبادلان القبل بهذه الطريقة!

كشفت عارضة الأزياء الأمريكية "هايدي كلوم" أنها وزوجها ينتظران نتائج اختبار فيروس كورونا، ما دفعها للتغيُّب عن برنامج America’s Got Talent هذا الأسبوع كإحدى أعضاء لجنة التحكيم.
وشاركت "هايدي كلوم" متابعيها عبر موقع "إنستغرام" مقطع فيديو باللونين الأسود والأبيض تكشف فيه أنها وزوجها يشعران بالمرض، حيث يظهر الزوجان يتبادلان القبل من وراء الزجاج.
Like many of you, I also have been sick all week and, unfortunately, my husband who returned from his tour a couple of days ago is also feeling ill. To be safe, we are staying apart until we get the results of our Coronavirus tests (that we were finally able to get today) back. We don’t want to spread germs and risk others getting sicker... even each other! As much as I want to embrace him and kiss him, it is more important to do the right thing and not spread further. ❤️ These are strange times... but in these moments, you remember what’s really important- the people you love and keeping them safe. Social distancing is what we all need to do right now to be responsible citizens of the world. We are all in this together and it is up to us to protect our loved ones, and our neighbors and our communities. Please listen to the officials and stay at home if you can and physically distance yourself from other people… especially if you are not feeling well. I see all the beautiful things people are doing for each other all over the globe and that gives me hope! Sending all of you love and positivity and healing vibes… together we can get through this but we need to be proactive so that we can all have a bright and healthy future. 🥰😷✌🏻🧼❤️ #socialdistancing #washyourhands #stayput #bekindtoeachother
وكتبت "كلوم": "مثل الكثير منكم، كنت مريضة طوال الأسبوع، وللأسف، فإن زوجي الذي عاد من جولته قبل يومين يشعر أيضًا بالمرض. وحرصًا على أماننا، سنبقى منفصلين حتى نحصل على نتائج اختبارات كورونا، لا نريد أن ننشر الجراثيم ونخاطر بعدوى الآخرون حتى بعضنا البعض!"
وأضافت: "بقدر ما أريد أن أعانقه وأقبله، من الأهم أن تفعل الشيء الصحيح كي لا ينتشر أكثر. هذه أوقات غريبة، لكن في هذه اللحظات، تذكر ما هو مهم بالنسبة لك وهو الأشخاص الذين تحبهم والحفاظ على سلامتهم.. المسافة الاجتماعية هي ما نحتاج جميعًا إلى فعله الآن لنصبح مواطنين مسؤولين في العالم."
وتابعت: "نحن جميعًا في هذا الأمر معًا، والأمر متروك لنا لحماية أحبائنا وجيراننا ومجتمعاتنا. يرجى الاستماع إلى المسؤولين والبقاء في المنزل إذا استطعت أن تبتعد جسديًا عن الآخرين، خاصة إذا كنت لا تشعر بصحة جيدة."
واختتمت منشورها: "أرى كل الأشياء الجميلة التي يفعلها الناس لبعضهم البعض في جميع أنحاء العالم وهذا يعطيني الأمل! معًا يمكننا اجتياز هذا ولكننا بحاجة إلى أن نكون سباقين حتى نتمكن جميعًا من عيش مستقبل مشرق وصحي."
يذكر أن النجم الأمريكي "توم هانكس" أعلن إصابته هو وزوجته بفيروس كورونا خلال تواجدهما في أستراليا.
