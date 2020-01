بعد كلوي كارداشيان . .لامار أودوم يتحدث عن خيانته لخطيبته الجديدة

The past few days haven’t been easy tryna keep this birthday party a secret @lamarodom . All the sneaking around and lying I been doing to hide this made you think I didn’t care about your birthday. That’s the furthest from the truth tho! I couldn’t wait to celebrate the day you were born! You are 40 years old and you are still here! Your life has so much meaning baby! Look at what you’ve done in just this year alone.... You wrote a book, you got healthy, you starred on a TV show, you started filming your own tv show, you learned how to overcome your addictions, you learned how to be with one woman, you began public speaking, you got Saved!! That’s just to name a few! You did this all in one year!!!! Just imagine what else God has in store for you! The day you were born is MAJOR to me. Today I wanted you to feel loved, honored, supported and happy because you deserve it! Happy birthday baby! I love you more than words I could ever type! #happy40thbirthdaylamar #lamarandsabrina #getuptoparr

