تعرف على قائمة أجمل 100 وجه في العالم.. هنا الزاهد وهايلي بالدوين من بينهم

MICHAEL B JORDAN -- Official Nominee for The 100 Most Beautiful / The 100 Most Handsome Faces of 2020. Congratulations! #tccandler #100mostbeautiful2020 #100mosthandsome2020 #michaelbjordan #usa #actor #creed #blackpanther

A post shared by TC Candler (@tccandler) on May 13, 2020 at 4:56pm PDT