رواد مواقع التواصل يسخرون من إصبع قدم كيم السادس!

Kylie’s favorite is the nude bottle, I think mine is the pink! She’s been wearing my perfumes forever so this collab is extra special because I know how much she loves the process. Finding her perfect scent was impossible so we narrowed it down to her three favorites! Kkwfragrance.com Aug 23rd.

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Aug 19, 2019 at 7:51am PDT