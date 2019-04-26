عارضة أزياء كندية تنتحر في بركة السباحة.. وزوجها يصفها بالملائكية

توفيت عارضة الأزياء الكندية "ستيفاني شيرك" بعمر يناهز الـ37 في الـ20 من شهر أبريل، ويُقال أنها أقدمت على الانتحار بملء إرادتها.
أعلن الممثل "ديميان بيشير"، زوج العارضة الحسناء، خبر وفاتها عبر حسابه على موقع "إنستغرام" يوم الأربعاء الماضي، وكتب بتأثر وألم: "نيابة عن عائلة شيرك وبتشير ناجيرا، أعلن بألم لا يمكن تصوره أنه في 20 أبريل 2019 ، توفيت عزيزتي ستيفاني شيرك، زوجتي الحبيبة والمحبة بسلام."
Dear friends, On behalf of the Sherk and the Bichir Nájera families, it is with inconceivable pain that I announce that on April 20, 2019, our dearest Stefanie Sherk, my beloved and loving wife, passed away peacefully. It has been the saddest and toughest time of our lives and we don’t know how much time it will take for us to overcome this pain. Stefanie’s beautiful, angelical and talented presence will be immensely missed. We will hold Stefanie in our hearts forever. We thank everybody beforehand for their prayers and we respectfully ask for your understanding so we may grieve in peace and privacy in these incredibly difficult times. It is our sincerest hope that our beautiful Stefanie, my angel and love of my life, will rest in eternal peace. Queridos amigos, A nombre de la familia Sherk y la familia Bichir Nájera, con un dolor indescriptible, les informo que nuestra hermosa Stefanie Sherk, mi amada esposa, falleció en completa paz, el pasado 20 de Abril del año en curso. Han sido los días más tristes y dolorosos de nuestras vidas y no sabemos cuánto tiempo nos llevará sobreponernos a este dolor. La hermosa, angelical y talentosa presencia de mi Stefanie será echada de menos profundamente y permanecerá en nuestros corazones para siempre. Agrademos a todos de antemano sus oraciones y de manera respetuosa pedimos su comprensión para que podamos vivir este luto en paz y privacidad en estos momentos tan difíciles para todos nosotros. Es nuestra más sincera esperanza que nuestra amada Stefanie, mi ángel y amor de mi vida, descanse eternamente en paz.
وتابع واصفًا إياها بالملائكية والموهوبة: "لقد كان أتعس وأقسى وقت في حياتنا ولا نعرف كم من الوقت سيستغرقنا في التغلب على هذا الألم. سوف نفتقد حضور ستيفاني الجميلة، الملائكية، والموهوبة إلى حد كبير."
ووفق ما نقله موقع "ميرور" البريطاني، يُذكر أن الشرطة عثرت على جثة العارضة الحسناء مُقيدة في حمام السباحة بمنزل "شيرمان أوكس"، حيث عثر عليها زوجها حال وصوله إلى البيت بعد انتهائه من التسوُّق.
وأشار الطبيب الشرعي أن سبب الوفاة نتيجة تعرضها لاعتلال الدماغي الناتج عن نقص الأوكسجين، وحاول المسعفون إنعاشها لكنها توفيت بعد ثمانية أيام في المشفى.
وحاليًا، تجري الشرطة تحقيقاتها على أنها حادثة انتحار.
