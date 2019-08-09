  1. الرئيسية
فلسطينية ومصرية من بين أجمل 100 وجه في العالم.. نعرف عليهما! (صور)

منشور 09 آب / أغسطس 2019 - 11:18
كشف الحساب الرسمي لمسابقة "تي سي كاندلر" " tccandler" عبر حسابه الرسمي على موقع "إنستغرام" قائمة أجمل وأوسك  وجه في العالم، حيث تنافس أكثر النجوم وسامة من حول العالم، وتضمنت القائمة اسمين عربيين لا نختلف على وسامتهما.

شملت القائمة مجموعة من أشهر النجوم الأوروبيين، والأتراك، والعرب، بالإضافة إلى نجوم بوليوود أمثال النجمة الهندية "ديبيكا بادكون"، والنجمة البريطانية "صوفي تيرنر" التي تتميز بعينيها  الزرقاوتين وبشرتها الطفولية البيضاء، والنجمة الكورية "  بارك جيهيو"، والممثلة الاسترالية  "مارغوت روبي"، وغيرهن الكثير ممن يمتلكن جمالًا استثنائيًا.

ومن بين الوجوه العربي الموجودة في القئامة، الفنانة المصرية "ياسمين صبري"، التي تعتبر من أكثر الفنانات العربيات جاذبية، ومقدمة البرامج  الفلسطينية "لينا قيشاوي"، التي اختيرت للمرة الثانية في هذه المسابقة.

 

ولا ننسى الرجال من القائمة، فليس غريبًا اختيار النجم الأمريكي  "ليوناردو دي كابريو" كأجمل وجه، والممثل التركي "باريش أردوتش"، والممثل الأمريكي "زاك إيفرون"، وغيرهم  الكثير.

 

 

 

كلمات دالة:أجمل 100 وجه في العالملينا قيشاويياسمين صبرينجوم هوليوودجمال

