كاردي بي تدافع عن زوجها بعد فضيحة خيانته لها.. ومعجبوها غير مقتنعين!

Your wife @iamcardib has a OPEN CRIMINAL CASE , why are you writing me you don’t respect her ??????? Theirs a lot of shit I haven’t exposed yet , but there’s a time for that 😭😭😭🌈 I’m the QUEEN 👑 of talking shit now I’m backing it up 🎼😂🤡

A post shared by JADE ⚡️ (@__ohsoyoujade) on Dec 3, 2019 at 11:14am PST