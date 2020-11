كايلي مينوغ مبهرة بتوقيع المصمم السعودي محمد آشي.. تبدو كطائر أبيض!

Seeing the most powerful, inspirational, and influential woman in the world, Queen @Beyonce, in a gown by Ashi Studio has been surreal. The vibrant fuchsia looked astounding on her as she performed several of my favorite songs at the Global Citizen Festival, in tribute to the life of Nelson Mandela. It could not have come at a better time, this truly has been an honor. 🙏🏼 Thank you, Ashi #AshiStudio #Beyonce #Couture

