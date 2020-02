مضيفة طيران نسخة طبق الأصل عن ميغان ماركل..شاهد الصور واحكم بنفسك!

Being compared to someone who is super famous on a daily basis is something I endure quite often. It’s quite flattering to say the least and can be overwhelming. I never said I look exactly like her but I can see the resemblance. Thanks @dailystar and @dailymail for featuring my exclusive story. Please be kind to others! I always look to spread positivity instead of hate. Do the same❤️

A post shared by Christine Primrose Mathis (@christineprimrose) on Feb 16, 2020 at 4:46am PST