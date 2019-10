نجم أمريكي يعلن وفاة ابنته بعد صراع طويل مع المرض.. تمنينا ذلك منذ زمن!

*NEW BLOG POST* “My Lighthouse” Is it Friday already? Time has had a jarring presence in our house lately: speeding up then slowing down, each day blending into the next, not adhering to the laws of physics. I feel like I’m adrift with no land in sight. But there is one thing helping me keep my bearings amidst these rough waters: Jackson. I know everyone thinks their kid is incredible but this kid, Adelaide’s big brother, is really something else. He is my lighthouse in the storm. Link in bio to read full post. Photo credit: @jenniferloomisphoto . . . #inchstones #inchstonesbykc #specialneedssiblings #specialneedsfamily #thisishospice #hospice #specialneedsparenting #advocatelikeabrother #differentisbeautiful #epilepsywarrior #undiagnosed

A post shared by Kelly Cervantes (@kellygc411) on Oct 11, 2019 at 5:36am PDT