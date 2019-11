نجوم عرب ومشاهير صدموا الجميع بإصابتهم بالبهاق.. آخرهم رامي جمال!

VITILIGO- About a year ago, I found out that I had a skin condition called vitiligo. I was told there was a 50:50 chance that the depigmenation of my skin could spread throughout my body, otherwise it would remain localised (neck, back, shoulder, and close to my eye) I was quite shocked and also worried. I found myself scanning my body multiple times a day looking to see if it had spread. It was mentally draining. So then I gave up. I gave up this mindset and figured obsessing over it won't get me anywhere. It is what it is. I've got loads of other things going for me which make me feel strong and confident and I won't let this mess with my head anymore. I was very reluctant to share this because I was afraid of judgement. Judgment for sharing what some would call relatively petty and vain. Or what others may perceive as attention seeking. But then again, it is possible that someone reading this deals with physical insecurities in their own way, which makes them feel uncomfortable, ugly, or ashamed. So if this post might shine some light to those few, then I'm happy... 🙂

