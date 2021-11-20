Britain on The Road to Banning Hamas

Gaza after the bombs
A Palestinian man sells balloons on Friday in Gaza City in front of the Al-Shuruq building, which was destroyed by an Israeli air strike. Mahmud Hams/AFP via Getty Images

ALBAWABA - Britain is on the road to banning Hamas shortly as pointed out by the media with plenty of comments on the social electronic platforms.


The UK will designate Hamas as a terror organization, making support for it in the country punishable by up to 10 years in jail, the Palestine Chronicle reports quoting the UK Guardian newspaper. 


The British Home Secretary Priti Patel announced "the Palestinian political and resistance group will be proscribed under the Terrorism Act, which would ban the organization’s flags and meetings in the country."


Hamas leaders condemned the move.  “Instead of apologising and correcting its historical sin against the Palestinian people … [Britain] supports the aggressors at the expense of the victims,” the Islamic movement that rulers Gaza responded in a statement.

Hamas of course is referring to the British 1917 Balfour Declaration that was a prelude to the establishment of Israel in 1948 on Palestinian land. 


Legislation for the ban would go before British parliament next week and debated and voted on for final approval. The military wing of Hamas, the Izz Al Din Al Qassam Brigades had long been banned in Britain since 2001 but not its mainstream political wing. 

Comments, both pro-Hamas, anti-ban and infavor of proscribing the Palestinian Islamic organization has flooded the social media.


One British social media blogger commented that people shouldn't be happy about the Hamas ban because Priti Patel will soon be "proscribing political opposition in this country."


Another points out  Patel is the same person that tried sending money to help Al Qaeda fighters treated by Israel, and had to resign because of secret meetings she was having with the Israelis.
 

 

