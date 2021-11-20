Britain on The Road to Banning Hamas

ALBAWABA - Britain is on the road to banning Hamas shortly as pointed out by the media with plenty of comments on the social electronic platforms.



The UK will designate Hamas as a terror organization, making support for it in the country punishable by up to 10 years in jail, the Palestine Chronicle reports quoting the UK Guardian newspaper.

Hamas condemns a move by Britain towards banning the Palestinian movement under the Terrorism Act.



Supporters of Hamas could face up to 14 years in prison ⤵️ https://t.co/F5ZjzcJNX1 — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) November 20, 2021



The British Home Secretary Priti Patel announced "the Palestinian political and resistance group will be proscribed under the Terrorism Act, which would ban the organization’s flags and meetings in the country."



Hamas leaders condemned the move. “Instead of apologising and correcting its historical sin against the Palestinian people … [Britain] supports the aggressors at the expense of the victims,” the Islamic movement that rulers Gaza responded in a statement.

Is it not enough that you have committed crimes in our country... and you have brought the occupation to our country?



Stop supporting "terrorist Israel".

Hamas is defending Palestine and our children and protect us.

Hamas is not a terrorist, Britain "United Kingdom"🇵🇸✌️ pic.twitter.com/ftyJuaxOXe — Gaza Now in English (@EnglishGaza) November 19, 2021

Hamas of course is referring to the British 1917 Balfour Declaration that was a prelude to the establishment of Israel in 1948 on Palestinian land.

Blair expressed regret in 2017 that the UK and other western countries had excluded Hamas from the negotiating table and supported Israel’s blockade of Gaza – and acknowledged the UK had maintained an informal dialogue with the group https://t.co/sQaYEPksGo — Middle East Eye (@MiddleEastEye) November 20, 2021



Legislation for the ban would go before British parliament next week and debated and voted on for final approval. The military wing of Hamas, the Izz Al Din Al Qassam Brigades had long been banned in Britain since 2001 but not its mainstream political wing.

Zionist Lobby ... Conservative Friends of Israel...is doing their job in UK to declare hamas as Ts where as they are heavily targeted by Illigal Israeli Terrorist Regime. Subjugated democracy.

Hamas #FreePalestine https://t.co/TsWknx6ENP — Saif Ur Rehman (@SaifUrR64592133) November 20, 2021

Comments, both pro-Hamas, anti-ban and infavor of proscribing the Palestinian Islamic organization has flooded the social media.



One British social media blogger commented that people shouldn't be happy about the Hamas ban because Priti Patel will soon be "proscribing political opposition in this country."

For those happy with the proscribing of the political wing of Hamas by Priti Patel, just wait until she's proscribing political opposition in this country. — 🇵🇸Sir Norman of Nowhere, KBE, CSE.💚🏴‍☠️ (@Normanjam671) November 19, 2021



Another points out Patel is the same person that tried sending money to help Al Qaeda fighters treated by Israel, and had to resign because of secret meetings she was having with the Israelis.

