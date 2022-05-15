Top 5 Apps for Tracking Your Crypto Portfolio

Tracking your crypto assets' gains and losses among thousands of cryptocurrencies can be a tough nut to crack. Professional investors and smart traders tend to use the best crypto portfolio trackers and apps that help them in making the best real-time decisions to adjust their investments plans.

Since most people miss important details they end up mismanaging their crypto investments causing grave losses, so the best strategy is using apps and trackers that include extensive charts and price prediction features to assist customers in making informed decisions about their cryptocurrency holdings.

In this article, we’ll list the top-notch apps that provide essential information with great accuracy that would otherwise take hours to calculate, making keeping crypto investments easy and efficient.

CoinmarketCap

In the fast increasing cryptocurrency market, CoinMarketCap is the world's most-referenced price-tracking website for crypto assets. Founded by Brandon Chez in May 2013, its goal is to make crypto more accessible and efficient around the world by providing unbiased, high-quality, and accurate information to retail consumers so they can make their own informed decisions.

MetaMask

Metamask is not just a crypto wallet, it is your gateway to blockchain apps also in the simplest yet most secure way to connect. Trusted by over 21 million users worldwide, Metamask is available as a browser extension and as a mobile app, MetaMask equips you with a key vault, secure login, token wallet, and token exchange— basically everything you need to manage your digital assets online.

Also it provides users with insights, trends, as well as opinions from the world of data-driven technologies.

Chainlink app

Chainlink aims to encourage a global network of computers to supply trustworthy, real-world data to smart contracts built on top of blockchains. Chainlink enables blockchains to safely interface with external data and systems via a decentralized oracle network, delivering the necessary off-chain information and computations required for complicated smart contracts to become the dominant form of digital agreement.

CoinStats

CoinStats is a cryptocurrency portfolio monitoring and research app. To make research-based investing decisions, you can look through the list of over 6000 cryptocurrencies, check their social media profiles, and visit their websites. CoinStats also has the option to establish price alerts for currencies, read related news, and convert cryptocurrency. Additionally, you may import your cryptocurrency trades into CoinStats to watch your net worth and profit loss, as well as connect your wallets and exchange accounts for automatic sync.

Delta

Considered one of the best apps to track all your investments, Delta is the ultimate Bitcoin and cryptocurrency tracker app. It allows you to manage several portfolios and watch live performance using a variety of advanced tools and charts, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, and over 7000 other cryptocurrencies.