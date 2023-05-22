Elon Musk: working from home 'morally wrong'

Tech billionaire Elon Musk dubbed ‘Karen’ for constant bash of remote work arrangements

ALBAWABA – The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Twitter and Tesla Elon Musk said that working from home is morally wrong during an interview with CNBC on Tuesday.

"It’s not just a productivity thing. “I think it’s morally wrong," he said.

This is not the first time Musk attached the concept of remote work.

The tech billionaire was dubbed ‘Karen Musk’ on a Reddit thread, as an insult.

The name "Karen" is a moniker used to refer to white women who are thought to be acting inappropriately or who are perceived as entitled, according to Business Insider.

Musk has always taken an extreme stance on remote working across his various companies including ordering Tesla workers to return to the office or quit in June 2022. He then ended Twitter's flexible working policies by calling staff back to the office 40 hours a week in November.

One Reddit comment mocked Musk by saying that it's "immoral to work in an office if the company isn't paying rent," referring to reports that Musk hasn't paid rent to the landlords of some of his offices, Business Insider reported.