  3. ﻿Germany's Contribution to EU Budget to Soar 42 Percent

Published June 15th, 2020 - 12:00 GMT
EU leaders are due to hold a virtual meeting on Friday to discuss the bloc’s budget for 2021-27. (Shutterstock)
Germany would see its contribution to the European Union’s budget rise by 42%, or 13 billion euros ($14.63 billion) annually, over the coming years.
 

Based on the latest proposals from Brussels, member states needed to pay around 1.075% of their gross domestic product (GDP) into the budget over the next seven years - based on 2018 GDP, meaning a total volume of 1.1 trillion euros, Die Welt newspaper cited government calculations on Monday as showing, according to Reuters.

EU leaders are due to hold a virtual meeting on Friday to discuss the bloc’s budget for 2021-27, called the Multiannual Financial Framework (MFF), as well as the planned coronavirus recovery fund.

A spokesman for the German government had no immediate comment on the report when contacted by Reuters.

