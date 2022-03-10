10 of the Best Business Podcasts of 2022

Learning and being exposed to new things are important factors that drive growth and development, and that is precisely true when it comes to the business world. And with podcasts gaining more popularity nowadays, it has become quite the trusted medium.

In fact, since the start of the pandemic, podcast usage has gone up by 42%, which shows that podcasts are here to stay!

To help you keep up with the latest insights about business in a convenient and easy way, we brought you 10 of the best business podcasts:

1. The Secrets of Marketing with Sarah Refai

We all know how important marketing is to the success of any business, and that is exactly what Sarah Refai is here to shed light on. As a leading entrepreneur, Sarah uses her podcast to talk about the secrets of digital marketing, while also striving to empower women in the Arab world.

Available on: Apple Podcast, Google Podcast, Soundcloud, Spotify, Deezer, Anghami, and Podpay.

2. Business Wars

If you are looking for exciting business rivalry stories then Business Wars is your go to podcast! In this podcast, Al Jazeera podcast talks about some of the battles between leading companies and how winners end up taking over.

Available on: Apple Podcast, Google Podcast, Soundcloud, Spotify, Anghami, and Audible.

3. Think Fast, Talk Smart: Communication Techniques

As important as knowing the ins and outs of the business world and how to close deals, communicating is also a crucial skill that has to be nurtured. In Think Fast, Talk Smart: Communication Techniques, Matt Abrahams interviews experts to highlight the tools, skills and best practices you need to communicate in a smart and efficient manner to succeed in both life and business.

Available on: Apple Podcast, Google Podcast, Stanford Business Podcast, Spotify, Anghami, and Audible.

4. The Straight Up Start Up

Young and talented Analyst, Rajae Sahouri, is founder and host of The Straight Up Start Up, a podcast that aims to help aspiring entrepreneurs and youth in the region better understand the market. By interviewing some of the leading industry leaders, Rajae is providing great insight to young adults who are just starting their careers.

“In order to fully emerge myself in the Business and Entrepreneurship field, and gain knowledge outside of my academic and professional career, I launched the Straight Up Start Up Podcast, an interview-based podcast that offers aspiring entrepreneurs and youth the chance to learn about the business world. I decided to pursue this endeavor because in our community, small businesses and entrepreneurs, especially among the youth and under-30 demographic, are growing rapidly. However, rarely do you find professional and educational entities offer the chance to know more about how these businesses developed, what it takes to maintain them, and how our youth can pursue their own opportunities.” - Rajae Sahouri, Founder and Host of The Straight Up Start Up

Available on: Apple Podcast, Google Podcast, Soundcloud, Spotify, Anghami, and Audible.

5. How I Built This with Guy Raz

In this podcast, Guy Raz, goes deep into the stories of industry giants and how they started their companies. This narrative based podcast will help you get to know how many business leaders were able to make their dream a reality.

Available on: Apple Podcast, Google Podcast, Soundcloud, Spotify, Anghami, and Audible.

6. When Women Win

Did someone say inspirational and successful women? Yes, this is what the When Women Win podcast is all about! Founder and host, Rana Nawas, interviews prominent women and talks about their success stories and how they made it in a world that still battles misogyny and gender inequality. With each episode featuring one guest, Rana makes sure to bring in successful women from different industries, backgrounds and expertise to share their stories and empower one another.

Available on: Apple Podcast, Google Podcast, Soundcloud, Spotify, and Anghami.

7. We Study Billionaires - The Investor’s Podcast Network

With more than 70M downloads worldwide, We Study Billionaires, is your go-to podcast for investing in the stock market! By interviewing famous financial billionaires, Stig Brodersen and Trey Lockerbie, are utilizing their podcast to share what they learn and how you can make use of it in your own investments.

Available on: Apple Podcast, Google Podcast, Soundcloud, Spotify, Anghami, and Audible.

8. The Diary Of A CEO with Steven Bartlett

If you are looking for a little bit of dark truth behind the scenes, then you cannot go wrong with this podcast. Inspired by his own challenging experience in making it in the business world, Steven Bartlett, hosts different entrepreneurs and guests and takes us to the hidden side of what it means to be an entrepreneur and navigate the downside many do not talk about.

Available on: Apple Podcast, Google Podcast, Acast, Spotify, Anghami, and Audible.

9. Girl Get Visible Podcast: SEO Traffic, Content Marketing, and Business

Host Akilah Thompkins-Robinson highlights the importance of marketing, advanced business systems and SEO in making sure your voice reaches your audience. Girl Get Visible is all about highlighting the tools and skills you need to have your own presence and be visible in the business world.

Available on: Apple Podcast, Google Podcast, Soundcloud, Spotify, and Audible.

10. 100 Campaigns that Changed the World

Our world is continuously changing, and knowing how some of the most important campaigns were able to succeed in changing policies and practices is instrumental for those who want to create change when it comes to business. In this podcast, Steve Tibbett talks about 100 campaigns that changed the world, how they were implemented and why they eventually succeeded.

Available on: Apple Podcast, Google Podcast, Spotify, and Anghami.

Bonus!

MeenWho

This is definitely one the new business podcasts you need to keep an eye on!

MENA's first cultural consultancy and community that offers Intellectual Property management using blockchain, Silverline Community, has recently launched it podcast "MeenWho".

MeenWho, as in "meen" in Arabic which is who in English, is a monthly podcast hosted by Silverline Community's co-founder, Abdallah ElChami, aims at introducing movers and shakers of the creative and cultural industries to the world.

Available on: Apple Podcast, Google Podcast, Spotify, and Anghami.

Ultimately, learning is the driving fuel of our minds and our whole being, and as Leonardo De Vinci once said, “learning never exhausts the mind.” So open up your podcast application and start learning!